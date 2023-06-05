Outgoing Vice President Fuat Oktay handed over his post to Cevdet Yılmaz, appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday. The two officials attended a handover ceremony in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"We set out with a goal of the 'Century of Türkiye,' and thankfully, we have gained the favor of our nation with a clear margin both in Parliament and in the presidential elections,” said Oktay during the handover ceremony. "Our nation showed its confidence in the presidential government system at the ballot box and used its choice and decision in favor of stability,” Oktay, who was elected lawmaker in May 14 elections, said.

Yılmaz, 56, who served as minister in previous governments, thanked Oktay, who served as the first vice president in Türkiye following the transition to the presidential government system in the country. In the last elections, people once again chose to continue with the presidential system, he added.

"We are aware that the world and our region are going through difficult times but along with challenges, we have opportunities and we are determined to take advantage of new opportunities," Yılmaz said. "The centenary of the Republic of Türkiye we describe as the 'Century of Türkiye' will be the era of rise. We will continue with new projects and will make the dreams of our citizens come true by working in coordination with my colleagues in the Cabinet. Our main principle of governance will be justice and we will engage in talks with all interested parties in every matter. We will act responsibly in all matters, from social policies to the fight against terrorism," Yılmaz said. He also promised to fulfill all pledges in the election manifesto and said they would particularly attach importance to investments. "We will continue the progress with employment, investment and manufacturing and will pursue a human-focused development approach that is sustainable and comprehensive," he said.

Yılmaz said they would also prioritize the fight against high inflation and continue pursuing policies to ease the burden of inflation on people. He also pledged to rebuild cities hit by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye's south where "people carried out their democratic duty under difficult circumstances" in the elections.