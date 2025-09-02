The court decision to suspend the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Istanbul provincial congress is an interim precaution and not a final judgment, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said Tuesday.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Tunç explained that the 45th Istanbul Civil Court of First Instance issued the order following allegations of irregularities, personal gain and attempts to influence voters’ will at the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Istanbul Provincial Congress.

The ruling temporarily removes the elected provincial chair, executive board members and disciplinary board members from duty, assigning a temporary committee to exercise their powers. It also halts district and provincial congress elections carried out by the Istanbul provincial organization as part of the CHP’s 39th Ordinary Congress calendar.

However, the court rejected requests to suspend all decisions taken at the congress and to remove all delegates from duty. The ruling clarified that appeals can be filed under Articles 394 and 391 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

“The interim decision by the court is a precautionary measure to prevent irreparable harm during the judicial process and does not constitute a final ruling. The trial is ongoing,” Tunç said.

The CHP already faces a major lawsuit that may result in the suspension of Özgür Özel. Last month, the CHP launched its annual congress season ahead of the September hearing over alleged vote buying in the 2023 leadership race in Türkiye’s oldest party.

The district congress delegate elections began on Aug. 13 and they will be followed by district congresses between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5, and provincial congresses from Oct. 11 to Nov. 5. Yet, instead of focusing on the upcoming elections, party insiders say all eyes are on the Sept. 15 hearing in the so-called shady congress case.

The high-stakes trial targets 12 suspects, including Istanbul’s ousted Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, on charges of rigging the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress in November 2023.

Prosecutors accuse Özel of “buying” delegate support to oust longtime leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, with alleged bribes ranging from cash and houses to coveted municipal jobs. If the court annuls the congress, Özel’s leadership could be voided, and a court-appointed trustee would take over the party until a new vote is held.