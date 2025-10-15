Cihan Altunpul, a member of the Beşiktaş Municipal Council from Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), announced his resignation from the party during a council meeting on Wednesday, expressing that he would continue his political career as an independent.

The third session of the Beşiktaş Municipal Council’s October meetings convened at the municipality building under the chairpersonship of Deputy Council President Özge Önsen Belen. Taking the floor for an unplanned speech, Altunpul declared that he had decided to end his CHP membership.

“As of today, I have terminated my membership in the CHP. I will continue to serve Beşiktaş as an independent member. I will share the reasons for my decision in the coming days,” Altınpul noted during the session.

Following his announcement, the council proceeded with the scheduled agenda items.

Altunpul’s decision drew attention among local political circles as the CHP, Türkiye’s main opposition party, continues to face internal discussions. No official statement was immediately released by the Beşiktaş district branch or the CHP Istanbul headquarters regarding his departure.

The Beşiktaş district, one of Istanbul’s key municipalities governed by the CHP, has been a stronghold of the opposition party for years. Altunpul’s resignation adds a new note of tension to local political dynamics.

In recent months, the CHP has faced several resignations, primarily following the corruption case that concluded with the arrest of former Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu in March 2025.

Avcılar and Beşiktaş have been strongholds of the CHP among Istanbul districts, though their mayors have frequently faced legal troubles. Avcılar’s mayor, Utku Caner Çaykara, was arrested in a corruption probe. Handan Toprak Benli, who was the district’s mayor between 2014 and 2019, was arrested on charges of corruption after her tenure ended, though she was later released after about 16 months of incarceration. Murat Hazinedar, Beşiktaş mayor for the CHP between 2014 and 2018, was sentenced on charges of bribery.

Recently, Özlem Çerçioğlu quit the CHP and joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), accusing the main opposition party of excluding her when she stood against corruption.

Along with Istanbul, Gaziantep’s Şehitkamil district mayor, Umut Yılmaz, also announced his resignation from the party along with other parliamentary members in April 2025.