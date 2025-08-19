The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has plunged into turmoil as neighborhood delegate elections that began on Aug. 13 have been marred by chaos, fights and allegations of fraud within the first week, exposing deep rifts within the main opposition party.

What began as routine elections to select neighborhood delegates quickly turned into battlegrounds across Türkiye. From Samsun to Izmit and Erzurum, incidents of violence, shouting matches and police intervention have highlighted the widening divide between the CHP’s central leadership and internal opposition groups.

The most violent episode erupted in Atakum, a district of northern Samsun province, where a verbal dispute between rival camps escalated into a fistfight on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported that one man suffered a brain hemorrhage during the melee, and the district chairperson candidate, Şevket Özkaya, was kicked. Police detained two individuals after the altercation.

Amid the brawl, Atakum District Chair Adem Kürek was heard shouting “God damn you” at opponents, sparking public outrage and making him a target of criticism online.

In western Izmit province, tensions spilled over into what party members described as a dispute over which place to hold the elections.

A group protesting the election for the Alikahya Fatih area inside the Izmit district's building clashed with municipal officials. The argument soon turned physical, drawing in other party members. Reports stated that it took officials a long time to restore order after the fight broke out.

Meanwhile, the eastern Erzurum province has become the latest flashpoint, as opposition members accused the Palandöken District Directorate of attempting to manipulate the electoral process.

The district leadership allegedly moved the election date forward without authorization, in what critics described as a blatant violation of party bylaws. Opposition representatives vowed to file a criminal complaint, saying the maneuver was designed to block challengers and protect the interests of the party’s entrenched leadership.

The clashes underscore long-standing tensions between the party headquarters and dissident members, many of whom accuse the central leadership of stifling democracy and sidelining grassroots voices.

The turmoil also comes as the CHP faces mounting scrutiny over corruption allegations in municipalities it controls. Dozens, including the ousted mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoğlu, have been arrested in investigations on a criminal organization that profited from rigged tenders and bribery schemes.

The CHP is also fighting a court case over alleged vote buying in its 2023 leadership elections, which also targets Imamoğlu, who is accused of “buying” delegate support to oust current Chair Özgür Özel’s predecessor, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Meanwhile, the CHP is preparing to unveil a new party program aimed at redefining its political agenda. A “Program Workshop” is scheduled for Sept. 4-9 in Ankara, bringing together Özel, central executive board members, party council representatives and provincial delegates from across Türkiye.

The draft program, shaped by fieldwork in all 81 provinces and 973 districts, covers key areas such as education, health care, justice, the economy, foreign policy and youth. Overseen by Secretary-General Selin Sayek Böke, the process has incorporated public feedback gathered by local organizations.

The finalized program will be submitted for approval to 1,323 delegates at the CHP’s 39th Ordinary Congress, expected in November. A simple majority will be required to adopt the changes.