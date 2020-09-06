The deputy chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Releasing a statement on Twitter on Sunday, CHP Deputy Chair Onursal Adıgüzel announced the results of his coronavirus test. Saying that he is in the hospital now, he stated that his condition is fine.

Adıgüzel added that he will self-isolate himself for a while and warned people to follow hygiene and social distancing measures.