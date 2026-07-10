Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is expected to discuss further organizational changes at a key executive board meeting on Friday, amid continuing tensions following a court ruling that reinstated former Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

According to Turkish media reports citing party sources, nearly 10 provincial party chairs could be dismissed during the meeting as the leadership moves to consolidate control over the organization.

The reports also claimed that CHP parliamentary group chair Özgür Özel could be removed from his post.

The leadership has repeatedly stressed that it will not tolerate what it describes as a dual power structure or disciplinary violations within the party following the court's "absolute nullity" ruling, which returned Kılıçdaroğlu to the party leadership.

Since the ruling, the CHP has dismissed 36 provincial chairs, while 11 others have reportedly been referred to the party's disciplinary board over statements and actions directed at the new leadership.

Media reports said provincial organizations in Trabzon, Afyonkarahisar and Rize are among those expected to face leadership changes at the latest meeting.

The reports also said appointments could soon be made to fill a number of provincial chairmanships that have remained vacant following previous dismissals.

Party officials are also expected to begin restructuring district organizations after changes at the provincial level are completed. According to the reports, newly appointed provincial chairs will oversee appointments at the district level, while local officials accused of undermining the party leadership could face disciplinary proceedings.