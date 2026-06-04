Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is facing the prospect of new disciplinary proceedings and possible expulsions after Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated as party leader following a court ruling invalidating the party’s 38th Ordinary Congress, reportedly prepared to take action against several senior party figures.

The party’s High Disciplinary Board (YDK) convened Thursday at party headquarters in Ankara following the reinstatement of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as chair.

During the one-hour session, Izmir lawmaker Mahir Polat was elected chairperson of the High Disciplinary Board, while Ahmet Ersen Özsoy was elected deputy chairperson and Sezgin Kaya was chosen as board secretary by majority vote.

While no disciplinary files were reviewed during the session, party sources say future meetings could address expulsion requests and disciplinary measures against prominent CHP members.

The meeting came days after a court issued an "absolute nullity" ruling that annulled the results of the CHP congress and restored Kılıçdaroğlu to the party leadership, triggering a fresh internal power struggle.

Shortly after returning to office, Kılıçdaroğlu signaled a tougher stance toward internal party disputes.

"They ask me what I am going to do. I will hold people accountable," he said, adding that his immediate priority would be restoring discipline within the party and organizing a "clean and uncontested congress" as soon as possible.

Speculation has intensified over potential disciplinary actions against senior party members. Columnist Mahmut Övür told Sabah newspaper that Kılıçdaroğlu was preparing to refer several figures to disciplinary mechanisms.

According to Övür, names circulating in party circles include Deputy Chairperson Veli Ağbaba, parliamentary group deputy chair Ali Mahir Başarır, Burhanettin Bulut, lawmaker Turan Taşkın Özer and Deputy Chairperson Özgür Karabat.

The CHP’s High Disciplinary Board is the party’s highest disciplinary authority and consists of 15 members. Any decisions regarding disciplinary referrals or expulsions would likely play a significant role in shaping the party's future leadership structure.

The court ruling has intensified tensions between Kılıçdaroğlu and Özel, who has rejected the legitimacy of the legal process and accused the government of interfering in opposition politics.

Addressing CHP lawmakers during a parliamentary group meeting on June 2, Özel criticized the court decision and called on Kılıçdaroğlu to withdraw legal proceedings before the Court of Cassation in an effort to resolve the crisis.

"If a step back is taken and a congress is held, this chapter will be closed," Özel said.

The government has denied accusations of involvement in the CHP dispute.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the developments as an internal opposition matter and rejected claims that his administration played any role in the judicial process.

"We are observing these developments from a safe distance," Erdoğan said.

"The political and legal struggle that has moved from congress halls to court corridors has nothing to do with us. We were not involved, and we will not be involved," he added.

On the other hand, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has also weighed in on the dispute, criticizing what he described as attempts to create a "parallel leadership" structure within the CHP.

In remarks published by Türkgün newspaper, Bahçeli accused Özel of deepening the crisis by establishing an alternative center of authority within the party and challenged opposition figures' calls for public demonstrations.

Bahçeli also criticized references by CHP officials to "political, legal and physical struggle," questioning the meaning of such statements and warning against escalating political tensions into street protests.