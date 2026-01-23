A Turkish court on Friday sentenced Ahmet Özer, the former mayor of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, to six years and three months in prison after convicting him of membership in the PKK terrorist organization.

Özer, elected from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), had been removed from office following his arrest on terrorism-related charges in late 2024. The verdict was delivered by the Istanbul 14th Heavy Penal Court during a hearing held near Marmara Prison, which Özer attended along with his legal team.

Prosecutors had sought a prison term of up to 15 years, arguing that Özer maintained sustained and organized links with the PKK. In his defense, Özer denied the accusations, claiming the evidence presented against him was insufficient and that his academic background and public statements could not be associated with terrorism. He described the case as politically motivated and said his rights had been violated.

The court, however, ruled that the evidence supported the charge of membership in an armed terrorist organization.

According to the indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Özer played a role in the PKK’s efforts to maintain its organizational continuity, particularly through financial support and coordination.

Prosecutors said the group has adapted its strategy in response to counterterrorism operations and the appointment of trustees to municipalities, shifting toward covert political and financial networks.

The indictment cited wiretapped communications and the testimony of a confidential witness, who alleged that Özer met with senior figures linked to the organization’s European network and sought assistance in smuggling a relative convicted of terrorism-related offenses out of the country. The witness also claimed Özer was introduced during a video call with a senior PKK figure as a trusted member of the organization.

Prosecutors further alleged that Özer provided large sums of money to support PKK activities, including financing the movement of members to rural areas and covering logistical expenses. Financial records reviewed by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reportedly showed money transfers between Özer and individuals facing terrorism-related charges.

The indictment also stated that Özer was assigned to Esenyurt Municipality as part of the PKK’s so-called “urban reconciliation” strategy, with prosecutors arguing that his political conduct was shaped by instructions from senior organization figures.

The CHP has seen over a dozen sitting mayors detained in police operations into corruption, bribery and terrorism-related cases since late 2024. The most extensive probe targets the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), led by ousted Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, over claims of systematic corruption, fictitious tenders and abuse of public resources.