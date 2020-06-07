Municipalities administered by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) have fired around 12,000 employees in the past year, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy chair in charge of local administrations said.
Citing labor unions, Mehmet Özhaseki said CHP municipalities have sacked 12,000 workers following the local elections in June 2019.
About 5,000 to 6,000 workers have been fired in Istanbul alone, Özhaseki told Demirören News Agency (DHA), adding that they started covertly replacing them.
Before the municipal elections, CHP candidates assured voters that they would not fire anyone from the municipalities if they won.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu has especially been criticized for firing staff due to political views, contrary to his pledge.
The CHP administers 10 metropolitan municipalities and 10 other provinces since the June 2019 local elections.
