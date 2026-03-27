Legal troubles are mounting for Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) as a fresh wave of bribery and corruption investigations has led to the detention of another mayor and dozens of municipal officials, prosecutors said Friday.

Operations targeting CHP-run municipalities in Uşak and Marmaris resulted in the detention of 24 people, including Özkan Yalım and a deputy mayor in Marmaris, according to authorities. The detentions mark the latest development in a series of probes focusing on opposition-led local governments.

At least a dozen CHP mayors have been detained or arrested since last year, with several more facing ongoing corruption and bribery investigations or trials. High-profile cases include Istanbul’s suspended mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, and Antalya’s ousted mayor, Muhittin Böcek, whose cases have drawn national attention following their arrests late last year and trials that began earlier this month.

Friday’s operation was coordinated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with raids carried out in Uşak, Ankara and Kocaeli. Prosecutors allege that Yalım and 12 others received bribes from individuals and companies in connection with municipal tenders.

According to the investigation, Uşak Municipality is accused of using duplicate invoicing in public tenders, with the difference allegedly collected as illicit payments. Authorities also claim that companies were pressured to provide business partnerships to individuals linked to the mayor’s family in exchange for securing contracts.

Prosecutors further allege that deputy mayors collected large sums of money under the guise of donations to Uşakspor, a local football club, but transferred the funds into personal accounts. Some payments were allegedly delivered in cash to the mayor’s office and handled without receipts.

The investigation also points to alleged misuse of municipal funds, including expenses at entertainment venues that were reportedly billed to the municipality as “representation and hospitality” costs.

Authorities claim that Yalım transferred all his registered assets to his driver, Cihan Aras, in 2025 to avoid possible seizure. Prosecutors also allege that a municipal position was given to an individual with personal ties to the mayor despite no evidence of actual employment.

Financial findings by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) revealed high-value money movements, including large cash deposits, asset purchases and international transfers with unidentified sources. Investigators said these transactions were inconsistent with the suspects’ financial profiles and supported by communication records and witness statements.

Authorities also allege that personnel working at a facility linked to Yalım were registered as municipal employees, with their insurance premiums paid by the municipality. In another claim, prosecutors said a businessman who refused to meet a vehicle request from the mayor later faced administrative penalties against his business.

Marmaris probe

Separately, prosecutors in Muğla launched an investigation into the CHP-run Marmaris Municipality over alleged bribery and irregularities in zoning and permit processes.

The probe alleges that certain municipal officials coordinated irregular transactions through selected personnel for financial gain, particularly in construction, tourism and business licensing.

Arrest warrants were issued for multiple suspects, including the deputy mayor, urban planning officials and municipal police personnel. Police conducted searches at residences, workplaces and municipal offices.

Thirteen people, including eight municipal employees, were detained as part of the operation.

CHP Muğla lawmaker Cumhur Uzun described the investigation as an isolated case in remarks to reporters outside the municipality building.

The latest developments add to growing scrutiny surrounding CHP-run municipalities, as investigations into alleged bribery, corruption and financial misconduct continue across multiple regions.