Syriacs are gradually returning to Türkiye in Mardin’s Midyat and Nusaybin districts, encouraged by restored peace, infrastructure projects and renewed cultural life.

During the 1990s, many Syriacs, an ancient Christian community in Türkiye, emigrated to Europe and the Middle East after a wave of terrorist attacks and insecurity. Today, families from Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Lebanon and other countries are once again reconnecting with the villages of Bagok Mountain, including Elbeğendi, Yemişli, Anıtlı, Izbırak and Gülgöze. Their return has been marked by the restoration of churches, the construction of new stone houses and the revival of community life.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II recently visited the region, welcomed the changes: "If these opportunities had existed 40 years ago, Syriacs would not have migrated to Europe. We see churches being restored and children baptized here. This makes us very happy. We feel at home here. Thank you, everyone, especially our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for enabling this environment."

Village mukhtar, Resul Küçükaslan, noted that the population of Yemişli, which was once reduced to fewer than 10 people, has now grown to nearly 200, and 100 houses have been built or renovated.

Yusuf Arik, who is building a new house in the Gülgöze neighborhood, said they immigrated to the Netherlands 47 years ago, remarking on his gratitude for the renewal. "There’s no terrorism here anymore. There have been numerous changes; previously, there was no water, no roads and no electricity. Now it’s like a city.’’ he added.

Şabo Cabbar, who lived abroad for more than 40 years and returned to Türkiye, is also thankful to the government for the opportunity, considering themselves the happiest people in the world.