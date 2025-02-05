The Council of Heads of State and Government of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is set to convene in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in 2026, its chairperson said.

Kairat Sarybay, CICA’s head, last week, during an interview with Azerbaijan’s Report news agency, said that an extraordinary meeting of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will also be held in Baku in 2025.

Ankara puts special emphasis on its cooperation with the body, which boasts 28 member states. Türkiye took over the CICA chairmanship from Kazakhstan at the Third CICA Summit held in Istanbul in June 2010 for two years. Moreover, the member states extended Türkiye’s chairmanship for another two years.