A number of civilian casualties were reported after the Armenian military launched rocket attacks against some areas in Azerbaijan, including the city of Ganja, reports said Thursday.

In a statement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said civilians were killed and injured after Armenia targeted the villages in Goranboy, Tatar, Barda and Agjabedi villages.

The ministry did not state the number of deaths and injuries.

The Armenian military used the Tochka-U ballistic missile system to carry out the attacks.

Later in the day, Azerbaijan also announced that its military downed an Armenian drone that was targeting civilian areas.

In a statement on Twitter, Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said that many civilians’ lives were saved as the drone was flying over civilian areas.

The statement noted that the Azerbaijani military has been taking precautions to prevent such attacks.

Last week, one civilian was killed and several others injured in Armenian attacks on Ganja.

Ganja, a city of more than 330,000 in the country's west, and several other civilian areas were under fire from rockets and shelling.

Separatist Armenian militants and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are engaged in fierce clashes as fighting over the illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region has intensified. Armenia has reported heavy losses and its leader saying it was facing a "historic threat."

The new clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and international calls for a halt to hostilities have gone unanswered. Armenia has continued its attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians, who are the rightful owners of the illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, as recognized by all United Nations members and the U.N. itself.

Border clashes broke out when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions near Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks.

On Monday, Azerbaijan declared partial military mobilization amid the clashes.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Four U.N. Security Council (UNSC) and two U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the occupying forces.