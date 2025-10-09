The parliamentary committee on National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy, established for a terror-free Türkiye, has completed its hearings and is now planning to proceed to the report stage. First, political parties will prepare their own reports, then these will be combined to form final recommendations.

The committee on National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy held its 14th meeting in Ankara on Wednesday. At the end of the meeting, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş shared information about the committee’s upcoming agenda.

Kurtulmuş stated that during 14 commission meetings, 113 representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and opinion leaders were heard.

“In fact, we established this committee to find solutions and to reach them in the most direct way possible. With the will of our colleagues here, this commission has clearly demonstrated the will for a solution,” Kurtulmuş remarked.

Drawing attention to the fact that the hearing phase has come to an end, he said: “From now on, we will wait for political parties and our fellow deputies to prepare their reports. Afterward, we will draft a framework report outlining what needs to be done on each topic. Based on all the statements made so far, we are also conducting a discourse analysis. In this way, we will determine the proposals the commission will submit to the General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. We aim to bring the committee’s main areas of work to a concrete stage as soon as possible,” he added.

Historic threshold

Those attending the 14th meeting of the committee from NGOs expressed their thoughts.

Mehmet Metiner, the president of Democracy and Unity Association (DEMBİRDER), said: “It is in our hands to turn this historic opportunity into a historic achievement. We are exactly at that threshold. We must take courageous steps without extending the process.”

Oral Çalışlar, board member of the Center for Public Policy and Democracy Studies (PODEM), stressed: “There is no other way than resolving this issue, which has become a shackle on Türkiye’s international standing. There may be setbacks and slowdowns along the way, but I can see that the atmosphere created here greatly enhances our opportunities.”

Mehmet Arif Koçer, vice president of the Rights Initiative Association, added: “The reintegration of the individuals who have laid down arms to reenter society is not only a technical issue but also a psychological one. Social rehabilitation programs for such people should be developed, along with NGOs.”