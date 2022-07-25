The Presidency's Directorate of Communications has been fighting disinformation and working to improve the country’s strategic communication for four years.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Sunday celebrated the fourth anniversary of the directorate and reiterated that it transformed into a new institution to answer the needs of the times, separating from the Directorate General of Press and Information.

Pointing out that the Presidency's Directorate of Communications carries out activities and produces projects to increase Turkey's reputation and brand value in the national and international arena, Altun said that the directorate continues to work effectively in different areas of public and strategic communication with domestic and international organizations.

Altun noted that within this context, an intense effort was made in the field of communication ranging from public relations to public diplomacy, from crisis management to combating disinformation, and that a full communication campaign with various studies and campaigns is continuing.

"While we are explaining Turkey's position, theses and rightful stance to the national and international public, we are fighting against lies, disinformation, manipulation, black propaganda and perception operations. Under the leadership of our president, we are working toward raising the reputation of our country, tirelessly protecting its interests and stakes while putting forth the regionally and globally stabilizing strength of Turkey,” he said further.

Stating that they want to institutionalize the Turkish communication model and make it a model in the international arena to strengthen Turkey's image and increase its brand value, Altun outlined that they also established the Turkey Brand Office in this context, which will be headed by former Daily Sabah Ankara Representative Nur Özkan Erbay.

"With this perspective, we are trying to carry out our work as the Presidency. We believe that under the leadership of our president, Turkey will become a country that becomes more active, stronger, richer and growing in its region. As the Presidency, we are also stronger in line with the 2023, 2053 and 2071 targets,” he said.

“We will continue to be the voice of Turkey and work nonstop on the path of building a stronger Turkey,” he added.

Within the scope of a new policy regulating media, online content providers are required to obtain a fresh license to continue broadcasting in the country and comply with Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) guidelines.

The legislation in August 2019 gives the RTÜK the authority to regulate online radio, television and on-demand broadcasting in Turkey.

Online streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video obtained licenses in late 2020 by complying with new RTÜK online broadcasting rules while the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) and U.S. international radio station Voice of America (VOA) have failed to apply.

Turkey is also planning to establish a social media directorate within the scope of the RTÜK.