Countries worldwide continue to support Türkiye and earthquake survivors in the post-disaster period by sending humanitarian and medical aid, providing health services at field hospitals, and more. At least 43,556 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6. Tens of thousands of others were injured.

Nineteen countries have set up 22 field hospitals in southern Türkiye, jolted by two strong earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. It wrote on Twitter that 90,015 tents, 167 living containers, and 999 mobile hygiene units had been brought to Türkiye with the coordination of foreign representatives. In addition, as a part of aid in kind, 1,344,234 blankets, 196,538 sleeping bags, 74,750 beds, 26,622 generators, 5,722 tons of clothing, 3,065 tons of hygienic medical supplies, and 5,678 tons of food reached Türkiye, it said.

Meanwhile, the European Union said it would hold a donor's conference next month for quake survivors in Türkiye and Syria. The meeting, which is expected to be held in Brussels in March, is going to be an "unprecedented effort from the international community to help and to chip in substantially" to Türkiye's reconstruction efforts in the wake of deadly earthquakes earlier this month, said the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement. "We also see through the side of our member states that they also want to provide bilateral support," he said, calling for global support. "We are reaching out to our international financial institution partners to mobilize them as well, and in that, we're also reaching out to our bank, the European investment bank, to come around and help us," he added.

Indonesia stands by Türkiye

Indonesia stands by Türkiye and the Turkish people in this hour of need, said an Indonesian minister on Wednesday during a visit to quake-hit southernmost Hatay province. "We are together with them, and what they (Turkish people) feel is also (what) we feel," Indonesia's Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Muhadjir Effendy told Anadolu Agency (AA). Effendy said the disaster would strengthen Türkiye and its people and urged all international organizations to extend the necessary help to victims of the seismic catastrophe since "it's about humanity." The minister also handed the Turkish people the fourth batch of humanitarian aid supplies from Indonesia. According to Effendy, Indonesia has deployed in Türkiye its largest humanitarian mission to a country in its history, involving more than 250 personnel, five humanitarian flights, more than 110 tons of humanitarian goods, 50 containers of instant food supply, one field hospital, and two shared kitchens serving 24 hours a day.

Djibouti sends aid

Djibouti on Wednesday sent medical supplies to Türkiye in the wake of twin earthquakes that shook the country earlier this month. Medical equipment, medicines, blankets, and heaters provided by companies in Djibouti and medical devices donated by Djibouti's Health Ministry were sent to Türkiye with the initiatives of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Djibouti Program Coordination Office. Previously Djibouti had donated $1 million (TL 18.88 million) in cash to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and shelter, hygiene, and medical supplies for the earthquake victims in southern Türkiye.

Finnish aid

Humanitarian assistance is also delivered from Finland. The Turkish Embassy in Helsinki coordinates the aid from the Nordic country. Turkish associations in Vanta, Pori and Lahti serve as aid collection centers while the list of essential items that should be donated is announced to locals. Turkish Airlines (THY) cargo flights carry the aid, while some Turkish citizens in the country arrange delivery via trucks to the country. So far, the Turkish community has collected 1,850 blankets, 605 sleeping bags, 64 beds, 75 tents, 12 tons of clothes, 6 tons of hygiene materials and 1 ton of food.

The Finnish government also announced it would deliver 1 million euros ($1.06 million) worth of humanitarian aid to Türkiye and Syria via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. On Feb. 11, 300 tents, each capable of housing 10 people, sent by the government arrived in Türkiye. The Finnish Red Cross also delivered five truckloads of aid to Türkiye, including tents, sleeping mats, beds, blankets and bags.

US mobilization

The United States is among the major donors in earthquake relief. Early aid from the private sector and individuals in the U.S. has amounted to $80 million. In addition, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Türkiye earlier this week, has announced a new aid package worth $100 million. Reyhan Özgür, Türkiye's New York consul general, said Tuesday that the size of humanitarian aid exceeded 500 tons after the latest batch of about 60 tons of aid material was sent by a Turkish Cargo flight from JFK Airport in the city. Özgür said the consulate was coordinating aid delivery, which was being sent by air and sea. THY and its subsidiary Turkish Cargo, Boeing and Cargolux, a Luxembourg-based cargo airline, are instrumental in delivering aid. In addition, Özgür said donations poured in from New York and New Jersey, as well as from Pennsylvania and Delaware, and more than 10 aid collection centers were set up in those locations.