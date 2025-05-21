A turning point in finally reaching peace between Ukraine and Russia has been entered following the Istanbul talks that Türkiye recently hosted, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the talks held in Istanbul will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive cease-fire and, subsequently, a just and lasting peace," Fidan said at the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Budapest, Hungary.

Fidan called for deeper regional collaboration among Turkic states in an era when the "international system is unable to produce peace, stability and justice."

He stressed that member states should act with a collective awareness, saying the Turkic world must strengthen cooperation with a sense of regional ownership.

The Istanbul peace talks took place last week. They brought together Ukraine and Russia for their first face-to-face negotiations since March 2022, after which the warring sides agreed to a swap of 1,000 prisoners on each side. Still, Russia did not agree to an immediate, unconditional cease-fire that Ukraine sought.

Russia wants Ukraine to make massive territorial concessions, giving up even more land than it has lost on the battlefield and has also at times sought the removal of Zelenskyy, pledges of military neutrality and limits on Ukraine's army. Kyiv and the West reject those calls, but Zelenskyy has conceded that Ukraine might only regain some territory through diplomacy. Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia invaded in February 2022 and Moscow's army controls around a fifth of Ukraine's territory.

NATO member Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

Representatives for Moscow and Kyiv discussed an outline to end the war previously in Istanbul in March 2022.

But those talks broke down following Russia's retreat from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were found dead following a month-long occupation by Russian forces.

Contact between the warring sides has been limited since and mainly dedicated to humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of soldiers' remains.

Ankara was also a key player in the now-hold deal that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea despite the blockade of its ports after Moscow launched its invasion in late February 2022.

Geopolitical issues

Further, Fidan reaffirmed support for Turkish Cypriots and Azerbaijan, saying: "In line with this approach, we believe it is our shared responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots, who have been subjected to unjust and inhumane isolations for decades.”

"The TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus), which was accepted as an observer member of our organization at the Samarkand summit, is an inseparable part of our family assembly. On the issue of Karabakh, we will continue, as always, to stand firmly with dear Azerbaijan, together with the other OTS countries."

The minister also addressed the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and said: "The use of starvation as a weapon against the civilian population and the threat of deportation against Palestinians is unacceptable. For the establishment of regional peace and security, the international community must take effective and determined steps against Israel."

Speaking about Syria, Fidan pointed to progress achieved through Türkiye's diplomatic initiatives, particularly in encouraging the Syrian administration's engagement with regional and international actors. He called on OTS member states to support Syria during this transitional period.

The minister expressed satisfaction at the summit and welcomed Hungary's hosting role.