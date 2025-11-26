Discussions over a potential new cooperation model among Türkiye’s minor opposition parties resurfaced in political circles in Ankara, following remarks by Future Party (GP) leader Ahmet Davutoğlu signaling readiness for a broader alliance.

Speaking on Ekol TV on Tuesday evening, Davutoğlu said the Felicity Party (SP), DEVA, Future Party and the New Welfare Party (YRP) could unite under a common political platform. “This is not a time for ego. The SP, DEVA, Future and YRP can merge. I will do everything in my power. I hope we can achieve this before the election period begins,” he said.

Future, SP and DEVA recently institutionalized their parliamentary cooperation under a joint bloc called “Yeni Yol” ("New Path"), which currently holds 21 seats, enough to form an official parliamentary group. The initiative aims to enhance the three parties’ visibility and effectiveness in the legislature, though insiders say it may also serve as an initial step toward a broader union.

The New Welfare Party, which has four MPs in Parliament, has also been evaluating different merger or alliance models, according to figures close to the party, who say informal contacts are ongoing.

While no concrete timetable or structure has been announced publicly, both the New Path bloc and the New Welfare Party emphasize the importance of continued dialogue, fueling speculation that new opposition alignments may emerge ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The DEVA and the GP were part of a six-party opposition bloc that challenged the lengthy rule of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the 2023 elections. Then Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, nominated by the bloc, however, failed to win a runoff against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.