Scholars, journalists and intellectuals from across the globe gathered in Istanbul on Monday for the second day of the World Decolonization Forum, where discussions centered on the lasting influence of colonial structures in media, politics, economics and international law.

Hosted under the theme of decolonial thought and global justice, the forum brought together participants from Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to debate how colonial-era systems continue to shape modern institutions and public discourse.

Speakers throughout the sessions argued that colonialism should not be viewed merely as a historical phenomenon, but as an enduring framework that still affects global power relations, cultural hierarchies and knowledge production. Discussions highlighted how political independence in formerly colonized nations often failed to dismantle economic dependency and Western intellectual dominance.

One of the day’s main panels focused on international media and the dominance of Western narratives in global communication.

During the session titled “Decolonizing Media: Disrupting Hegemonic Narrative,” South African academic Last Moyo criticized what he described as the concentration of global media ownership in Anglo-American institutions, saying African societies are frequently represented through stereotypical and Eurocentric lenses. He added that digital platforms could create opportunities for societies in the Global South to tell their own stories and challenge dominant narratives.

Canadian journalist Adrian Harewood said marginalized communities have historically created their own media platforms to counter exclusion and distortion in mainstream reporting. Referring to Black-owned newspapers in North America, he stressed the importance of solidarity and independent storytelling in resisting dehumanizing portrayals.

Spanish journalist Rafael Vilasanjuan warned that journalism risks becoming propaganda when reporters lose independent access to conflict zones or rely too heavily on military-controlled narratives. He said journalism’s primary responsibility remains holding governments and centers of power accountable.

Journalist and human rights advocate Afua Hirsch also addressed the dual role media can play, arguing that it has historically served both as a mechanism of colonial domination and as a platform for resistance and liberation movements.

Another major session examined Palestine through the framework of settler colonialism and questioned the effectiveness of international law in addressing the conflict. Participants discussed the Oslo process, the two-state solution and the broader political structure surrounding Palestinian governance.

French legal scholar Mireille Fanon Mendès-France argued that the Palestinian issue exposes the contradictions of the modern international system, saying racism, displacement and inequality persist despite global human rights discourse.

Meanwhile, Columbia University professor Joseph Massad said many post-colonial states achieved formal political independence without gaining real economic autonomy, which he argued remained tied to Western-dominated global systems.

The forum is set to conclude with additional discussions on economic dependency, development models and coloniality, followed by a closing conversation featuring former France international footballer and activist Lilian Thuram.