Defense Minister Hulusi Akar inspected Turkish troops at the Syrian border with senior military commanders on Friday.

Akar was received at the airport of southeastern Şanlıurfa province by Commander of the 2nd Army Gen. Metin Gürak and other officials.

Akar was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal and Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz.

The defense chief also held a video conference with the commanders of the borderline and cross-border units to be briefed about the latest developments on the field and to deliver instructions.