Defense Minister Hulusi Akar together with the command echelon is expected to visit Azerbaijan on Monday to hold several high-level talks in the country.

Akar’s visit comes as neighbors Baku and Yerevan recently engaged in renewed clashes.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said last week that the country’s military positions in the Shusha and Aghdam districts of the Karabakh region were attacked by members of an "Armenian armed detachment."

The attack was carried out from the areas where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, according to the ministry.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures," the statement added.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

Türkiye was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia. However, the cease-fire has been broken several times since then.