President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday will inaugurate Democracy and Freedom Island in the waters near Istanbul, on the 60th anniversary of a coup in Turkey.

"Yassıada, which is home to one of the darkest periods in the history of democracy, is reborn as the Island of Democracy and Freedom," Turkey's Communications Directorate said Tuesday in a public service advertisement.

Yassıada, one of the Princes' Islands located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul, symbolizes one of the darkest eras in the history of the Republic, as it is notorious for the jails and trials from the 1960 military coup.

The island, which saw the culmination of the 1960 coup, has been renamed Democracy and Freedom Island following a recent transformation and construction of new facilities.

Turkey's first democratically elected Prime Minister Adnan Menderes was jailed and tried on the island following the May 27, 1960 coup.

Five years of work on the island have transformed the place to the home of a massive complex that includes a 125-room hotel, a 600-seat conference hall, a mosque, a museum and exhibition halls, as well as cafes and restaurants. Workers are currently putting the final touches on the 18.3-hectare island.

The island was run by the Naval Forces until 1993 before it was transferred to Istanbul University's Fisheries Department. The university abandoned ownership two years later, and the few surviving buildings on the island fell into disrepair. The current government pledged to revamp it as a place to remember the coup, the first in the history of the republic, and host events on democracy and freedom.

Menderes and his two ministers, Hasan Polatkan and Fatin Rüştü Zorlu, were three of the 15 sentenced to death at the trials on Yassıada, which was off-limits for decades. While the rest were pardoned, the death sentences of the three leading politicians were carried out on the nearby İmralı Island soon after the decisions were handed down by military tribunals.

Menderes was the founder of the Democrat Party (DP) in 1945, which broke from the Republican People's Party (CHP) that had been governing the country in a single-party system since the founding of the republic, and led it in the first multiparty elections in 1946. In the 1950 elections, the DP won a parliamentary majority and ran the country until the May 27, 1960, military coup. Menderes is seen as the first democratically elected prime minister of Turkey.

His term saw significant changes to counter the strict secularist policies of the preceding CHP era that alienated significant portions of the nation, coupled with economic reforms and major diplomatic realigning, including membership to NATO. The DP is seen by many as the predecessor of the liberal-conservative political movements of the Justice Party (AP) of the 1960s and 1970s, the Motherland Party (ANAP) of the 1980s and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

In 1990, the Turkish government said it regretted the execution of Menderes, and his grave in Istanbul was turned into a mausoleum. As the last Turkish political leader to be executed after a military coup, Menderes' name today can be found in several public places as a mark of respect.

The 1960 coup paved the way for future coups and coup attempts as the military, which viewed itself for a long time as the sole custodian of democracy, overthrew governments they did not like.

In the late 1960s, Turkey was experiencing hard times economically that brought unrest throughout the country. On March 12, 1971, a military memorandum was issued to "restore order," but it is widely referred to as the military's second intervention in the Republican era eleven years after the 1960 coup.

Another significant coup followed nine years later, disrupting democracy once again. On Sept. 12 1980, Chief of the General Staff Kenan Evren toppled the coalition government of Süleyman Demirel and dismissed the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

Considered as a disgrace to the history of Turkish democracy, the Sept. 12 coup marked the third time the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) took hold of the democratically elected government and declared a state of emergency where thousands of people were unlawfully detained and even tortured to death, the constitution was suspended and political parties were closed while their leaders were questioned, prosecuted and imprisoned.

Over 230,000 people have been tried in 210,000 military tribunals and 517 of these received the death penalty while the citizenship of 14,000 people was revoked.

According to reports, 171 people died as a result of torture during interrogation while 30,000 people were dismissed from their duties, such as newspapers not publishing for 300 days. Additionally, over a million people were blacklisted and 98,404 people were tried on charges of being members of a leftist, a rightist, a nationalist, a conservative and a similar ideological organization.

Turkey also experienced a post-modern coup 23 years ago that caused great suffering for the country's conservative fraction. On Feb. 28, 1997, the military-dominated National Security Council threatened action over secular concerns if Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan did not back down. He resigned four months later, whereas his party Welfare Party (RP) and its successor, the Virtue Party, was banned by the Constitutional Court in January 1998 and June 2001. Many public servants, officers and civilians were victimized when they were sacked from their jobs and sent to prison. Women who wore headscarves were denied education after the upper echelons in the TSK forced the elected government to resign under the guise of protecting Kemalism and secularism.

Turkey was on a steady political path with no shaky coalition governments for more than a decade when some soldiers, this time those aligned with a terrorist group, tried to seize power in 2016. A total of 251 people were killed and many more were injured when soldiers associated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) attempted to overthrow the government and killed civilians opposing them four years ago.