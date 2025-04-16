Deputy Parliament Speaker and DEM Party Istanbul lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder has been hospitalized in Istanbul after suffering a heart attack, party officials and the Health Ministry confirmed late Tuesday.

Önder, a member of the DEM Party’s Imralı delegation, was taken to the hospital following a serious cardiac episode. According to a statement from the DEM Party, Önder received immediate medical intervention and remains under close medical supervision.

"Our Deputy Speaker and Imralı Delegation member Sırrı Süreyya Önder was hospitalized this evening due to a serious heart condition. Necessary medical procedures were carried out by doctors. His treatment continues in Istanbul and his condition is being monitored closely. Further updates will be provided," the statement said.

Reports indicate that Önder had not previously experienced any heart-related issues. It was later learned that his condition remains serious and that he was taken into emergency surgery due to a torn aorta.

Born in 1962 in Adıyaman, Önder is a filmmaker, director, screenwriter, and columnist. A high school graduate, he has worked in cinema as both a director and screenwriter and has also written opinion columns for various newspapers.

He has lectured on film at universities and has written and directed one film, adapted another, and penned the script for a third.

Önder served as a lawmaker from Istanbul during the 24th legislative term, and for Ankara during the 25th and 26th terms. He held positions including Clerk Member of the Turkish Parliament’s Presidential Council and member of the Constitution Committee. He currently serves as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan in late February called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve in what would mark the end of more than four decades of the PKK’s campaign of terrorism targeting Türkiye.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Devlet Bahçeli. The DEM Party was a messenger for Öcalan in talks to realize the initiative. The PKK is expected to hold a "congress" this spring to announce its full compliance with Öcalan's call.

However, the terrorist group has set conditions, including Öcalan's release.

Ankara has so far rejected the demands, including the unilateral cease-fire announced by the group.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.