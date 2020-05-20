President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convened a security meeting late Wednesday as top Turkish officials discussed the recent regional developments.
Vice President Fuat Oktay, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın and other officials were among the officials that attended the meeting.
“In the meeting, regional developments and particularly Syria, Iraq and Libya were discussed in detail,” a statement from the Presidency said.
