President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's strong support for Palestinians and highlighted the importance of a two-state solution for regional stability, following a bilateral meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Abbas, Erdoğan said he reiterated Ankara’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and solidarity with Palestinians. He noted that Türkiye will continue to support all efforts to ensure the safety and security of Palestinians.

He continued by highlighting that the only way for a fair and permanent solution in the region is through a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Erdoğan also noted that the international community’s engagement – particularly the United Nations – in the Palestinian issue was crucial to find a solution.

“Türkiye cannot accept actions aimed at changing the historical status quo of holy places, especially al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said, adding that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital with 1967 borders is essential for regional stability.

For his part, Abbas said they appreciate Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people.

Erdoğan welcomed Abbas in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The leaders held one-on-one talks, to be followed by a joint news conference.

Erdoğan and Abbas discussed all aspects of relations between Türkiye and Palestine and steps that would deepen bilateral cooperation.

The Palestine-Israel issue as well as other regional and international developments were also on the agenda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also visit Türkiye on July 28, upon the invitation of Erdoğan.

Türkiye supports a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the U.N. Security Council resolutions that would ensure two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders.

Despite the recent rapprochement with Israel, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Türkiye has said there would be no change in Ankara’s position toward Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.