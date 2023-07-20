Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Türkiye next week to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Directorate said Thursday.

The Palestinian president will visit Türkiye on July 25 and the Israeli prime minister will visit on July 28, upon the invitation of Erdoğan.

They will exchange views on ongoing regional and global developments, the directorate said.

The meeting with Abbas will focus on Türkiye-Palestine relations, the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian issue and other international developments. The two leaders will also focus on steps to be taken to further enhance cooperation between the two brotherly nations, the directorate said.

The Erdoğan-Netanyahu meeting will focus on Türkiye-Israel relations and steps to be taken to boost cooperation between the two countries, the directorate added.

Türkiye supports a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the U.N. Security Council resolutions that would ensure two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders.

Despite the recent rapprochement with Israel, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Türkiye has said there would be no change in Ankara’s position towards Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.