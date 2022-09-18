As many as 282 Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded in armed clashes with Armenian forces between Monday and Wednesday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Of the wounded soldiers, 43 returned to their units after being provided with first aid, while the condition of 115 has been assessed as satisfactory, 103 moderate and 21 are serious, the ministry added.

Two Azerbaijani civilians were also injured as a result of Armenian provocations, it added.

Baku has accused Yerevan of "large-scale provocations," saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out "intensive" firing on Azerbaijani positions.

Türkiye reiterated its support to Azerbaijan, calling on Armenia to remain committed to the agreement that ended the armed conflict in 2020.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

New clashes broke out in the fall of 2020, and Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were under Armenian occupation. The fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

Meanwhile, the United States backed Armenia in the latest escalation. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday strongly condemned what she said were "illegal" border attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, using a visit to the Russian military ally to pledge American support for Armenian sovereignty.

Speaking in Yerevan, Pelosi said her trip had particular importance following the "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory" which led to border clashes in which more than 200 people were killed.

"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi said. "This was initiated by the Azeris and there has to be recognition of that."

Pelosi said it was clear that the border fighting was triggered by Azerbaijani assaults on Armenia and that the chronology of the conflict should be made clear.

The United States, Pelosi said, was listening to Armenia about what its defense needs were and said Washington wanted to help and support Armenia in what she cast as a global struggle between democracy and autocracy.

A senior Armenian official expressed unhappiness last week with the response of a Russian-led military alliance to Yerevan's request for help.

"We are very dissatisfied, of course. The expectations we had were not justified," parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan told national television, likening the Collective Security Treaty Organization to a pistol that did not shoot bullets, Interfax news agency reported.

Pelosi said it was interesting that Armenia was disappointed by the response from the Russian-led alliance.