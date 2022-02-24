The second "Kindness Train" carrying 920 tons of emergency goods under the coordination of the Turkish government reached Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The 45-car train that left the capital Ankara on Feb. 11 was received at a ceremony attended by Turkey's Consul General Sinan Ilhan, the Maarif Foundation's Afghanistan coordinator Salih Sağır and representatives of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish and Afghan Red Crescents and various Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Officials from Afghanistan's acting government also attended the ceremony that took place at the Torghundi border with Turkmenistan in northwestern Herat province.

At least 11 Turkish humanitarian groups under AFAD's umbrella are supplying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is facing a food crunch and is in need of emergency aid.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), AFAD's Burhan Aslan said the second train included food, blankets, clothes, medical supplies and health supplies.

The aid materials will be sorted and readied for distribution to 34 Afghan provinces, Aslan explained, noting that they have already started unloading the items from the train.

He also said the aid packages from the first train that arrived in Afghanistan on Feb. 7 are still being distributed and that they have checked off 20 provinces so far.

The train traversed 4,168 kilometers (3,590 miles) via Iran and Turkmenistan to reach Afghanistan.

Aid groups describe Afghanistan's plight as one of the world's most rapidly growing humanitarian crises.

According to the United Nations, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced and millions of children are out of school.

Previously, the United Nations and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Afghanistan's frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.

The Turkish government has taken a pragmatic approach to the recent events in Afghanistan. Underlining that new realities have emerged in the country, Ankara said it would move forward accordingly while keeping communication with all relevant leaders open.

NATO member Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover and have urged those countries to step up engagement. At the same time, it has said it will only work fully with the Taliban if they form a more inclusive administration.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers attempting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan, due to the U.S. pullout from the country and the following surge of Taliban attacks.

Ankara has made clear that it will not bear the burden of the migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries. Faced with a potential migrant wave due to the instability in Afghanistan, Turkey has maximized measures on its eastern border. Turkey is continuing to bolster the security on its border with Iran to prevent any new influx of migrants.