Turkey's fourth "Kindness Train" carrying humanitarian aid to war-torn Afghanistan departed from the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Following the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a farewell ceremony was held at the historical Ankara Train Station for the train carrying food, clothing and health supplies within the scope of the "Afghanistan Kindness Train Project." The initiative has been organized with the support of 25 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that came together under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said that the train will deliver 1,478 tons of aid materials to Afghanistan.

Underlining the fact that Afghanistan has faced war, internal conflicts, hunger and misery for years, Çataklı said: "Around 3.5 million people are displaced and close to 25 million people in need of basic humanitarian assistance. There are around 13.5 million children whose access to basic food is difficult."

Emphasizing that the Turkish nation has stood by the oppressed in every period of history, Çataklı said: "While doing this, it did not look at their religion or sect. It did not look at the color of their eyes, hair and skin. It did not look at what geography they were in. We inherited this understanding from our ancestors. Today we continue that understanding and I hope we will pass this trust on to our children."

AFAD Chair Yunus Sezer emphasized that Turkey extends a helping hand to people facing difficulties in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Lebanon, and said, "Our train services will reach those in need during the holy month of Ramadan. In this sense, we will bid farewell to a very valuable aid train."

After the speeches, the first train from the fourth expedition of the Kindness Train Project began its journey to Afghanistan, where 2,663 tons of humanitarian aid has so far been delivered within the scope of the project aboard seven trains across three trips in January and February.

Aid groups describe Afghanistan's plight as one of the world's most rapidly growing humanitarian crises. According to the United Nations, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced and millions of children are out of school.

Previously, the U.N. and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Afghanistan's frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.

The Turkish government has taken a pragmatic approach to the events in Afghanistan, including the emergence of the Taliban after the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces. Underlining that new realities have emerged in the country, Ankara said it would move forward accordingly while keeping communication with all relevant leaders open.

NATO member Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover and have urged those countries to step up engagement. At the same time, it said it will only work fully with the Taliban if they form a more inclusive administration.