Afghanistan’s Embassy on Thursday announced the definitive closure of its premises in the Turkish capital of Ankara following a decision by Turkish authorities and citing pressure from the Taliban.

The embassy had continued to function for the last three and a half years with the same team that represented the Afghan state before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

In a message posted to X, the embassy said the closure was due to a "decision by the host country."

"After the events of 15 August 2021, due to the failed attempts by the Taliban to take control of the embassy and continual pressure put on the diplomats and employees of this embassy, as well as the pressure put on the Turkish government, the (Turkish) ministry of foreign affairs decided to end the mission of the ambassador to the Republic and this embassy's diplomats," added the message on X.

Despite the announcement, the embassy appeared to be operating all day on Thursday.

Contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), neither Türkiye's Foreign Ministry nor the Afghan diplomats made any statements.

A security guard at the embassy said that it was closing because "it does not comply with the Taliban regime."

In its message on X, the embassy said it was ending its mission due to "the lack of a legitimate government based on the people's will" in Afghanistan and thanked Türkiye for its "support these last years."

Türkiye has maintained its own embassy in Kabul despite the Taliban's return, as well as consulates in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and Herat in the west.

Following the collapse of the former Afghan government, several embassies and diplomatic missions – particularly in Western countries – have continued to operate under diplomats appointed before the Taliban’s takeover. However, no country has formally recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

It remains unclear whether Turkish authorities will allow Taliban-appointed envoys to take over the embassy or whether it will remain under the administration of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye has had no formal relations with Afghanistan following the 2021 takeover by the Taliban but has a charge d’affaires in the country while it continues its humanitarian aid to the country.

Last year, Türkiye's flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), relaunched flights to Kabul after three years.