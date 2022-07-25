The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) condemned a recent statement by the U.S. Central Command, which praised a killed member of the PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In a news conference after a party meeting in the capital Ankara, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said CENTCOM’s condolences message was “worrying.”

“If the U.S. Central Command issues a condolences message about a YPG/PKK terrorist, then this is a worrying situation, which must be condemned,” he told reporters on Monday.

CHP Spokesperson Faik Öztrak also condemned CENTCOM’s message.

“It is not possible for us to accept the U.S. Central Command’s condolences message for a terrorist who has committed acts of terror in our country,” he said, adding that they condemn the message.

Öztrak went on to say that they expect Turkey’s allies to be more careful regarding these issues.

On Friday, CENTCOM released a message praising a killed YPG/PKK terrorist in Syria.

Commending the killed terrorist for her alleged contributions to the fight against Daesh terrorists, CENTCOM also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Turkey, which has mounted four operations in northern Syria since 2016, has vowed a new operation against YPG terrorists that control swathes of territory near the Turkish border.

While Turkey views the YPG forces in Syria as terrorists and a national security threat, the United States views the group as an ally that has helped drive Daesh from vast areas of Syria. Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the PKK, which has been waging an insurgency since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. Western governments, including the United States and European Union, designate the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Turkey says the YPG terrorists use Tal Rifaat as a base to attack areas held by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

Washington, whose support for the YPG has long been a point of tension in ties with its NATO ally Turkey, has expressed concern, saying any new operation would put at risk U.S. troops – which have a presence in Syria – and undermine regional stability.