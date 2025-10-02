Ömer Çelik, spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling for the immediate release of all passengers, including Turkish citizens.

Çelik hailed the flotilla participants as symbols of human dignity, praising their “honorable journey for humanity.” He stressed that Israel’s actions amounted to crimes against humanity and constituted a continuation of genocidal policies in Gaza.

“The perpetrators of these attacks will inevitably be held accountable before justice. These modern-day Nazis will one day face trial,” Çelik declared, underscoring the AK Party’s firm stance on the issue.

The Sumud flotilla, which set out to break the blockade on Gaza, was described as proof that the pursuit of freedom and justice cannot be halted by physical barriers. “This noble journey reaffirmed Gaza as the home of humanity in our hearts,” he added.