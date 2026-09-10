The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik called Thursday for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war and a return to negotiations in Istanbul, warning that the conflict has become a grinding war of attrition with mounting risks for the Black Sea region.

Speaking at a news conference, Çelik said neither side had achieved a development capable of fundamentally changing the course of the war, while both Russia and Ukraine continued to inflict heavy losses on each other through tactical gains.

“War is bad in every respect,” Çelik said, pointing first to the loss of human life and warning of the possibility that the conflict could spread across a wider region. He also cited debates within NATO and the European Union over the war and concerns about the potential use of increasingly advanced weapons.

Çelik particularly condemned attacks on Turkish-operated civilian vessels in the Black Sea, saying eight had been targeted by Russia and 35 by Ukraine since the conflict began. Türkiye continues to convey its warnings and closely monitor the situation at the highest level, he added.

“This cycle must end as soon as possible, and a table must be set up in Istanbul so that a conclusion can finally be reached,” Çelik said.

Turning to Türkiye’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Çelik said authorities were continuing their work on disarmament and maintaining intensive contacts with Iraqi counterparts. He stressed that developments inside Türkiye and across the wider region were closely interconnected, making cooperation with neighboring governments essential.

On Syria, Çelik said Ankara was closely following the integration process following the dissolution of the SDF. He stressed that dissolution and disarmament processes must translate into concrete developments on the ground rather than remain rhetorical commitments.

He said such steps were crucial to building a stable future for all communities in Syria, including Turkmens, Kurds, Arabs, Sunnis, Shiites, Alawites and Yazidis.

Çelik also sharply criticized the Israeli government over its policies toward Palestinians and across the region, arguing that the Netanyahu government remained a major source of regional instability.

He condemned Israel’s plans for new settlements, saying their strategic locations threatened to make a two-state solution impossible. Çelik also welcomed stronger opposition from Britain and the EU to Israeli actions.

He rejected the term “settler” for Israelis occupying Palestinian land, arguing they should instead be described as “occupiers” and accusing Israel of pursuing policies aimed at taking Palestinian territory.

Çelik also warned that the Netanyahu government could become increasingly aggressive as elections in Israel approach, calling on the international community to take concrete action to prevent what he described as an expanding cycle of violence stretching from Lebanon to Syria.

Addressing regional diplomacy, Çelik said the recently launched Mecca Agreement was not intended as an alternative to Türkiye’s existing security alliances. Instead, he described it as an initiative designed to produce more practical mechanisms for maintaining regional peace.

The initiative is open to all countries in the region, he said, adding that its principles would take time to develop but could eventually contribute to regional stability.

Çelik also addressed a recent meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, describing it as a “natural” meeting.

He said Yavaş had requested an appointment with Erdoğan and discussed Ankara’s problems and planned investments with the president. Çelik noted that Erdoğan regularly receives mayors when his schedule permits and remains particularly interested in infrastructure and projects aimed at improving living standards in Turkish cities.