Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has taken action to create a legal infrastructure to support the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The bill envisaging the establishment of a foundation to organize the forum was submitted to Parliament.

According to the proposal signed by AK Party Antalya Deputy Tuba Vural Çokal and other AK Party lawmakers, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation will be established.

The foundation will carry out activities "to introduce Türkiye in terms of diplomacy and foreign relations, to develop Türkiye's friendship and cooperation with other countries."

The president will elect the chairperson of the board of trustees from among the existing members.

Türkiye has created a brand in which diplomacy has been reestablished for a world that is struggling to find solutions in the shadow of conflicts and wars. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held for the second time this year, has become an oasis in a desert of insolvency when faith and trust in diplomacy are decreasing day by day. With the forum, Türkiye hopes to create alternative tools and grounds on which diplomacy and dialogue are established for the resolution of conflicts and the establishment of lasting peace.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has become a very critical address not only to re-code tomorrow's diplomacy but also to lay the right ground to solve today's problems. The Armenia-Azerbaijan situation has opened a door of hope for restoring peace between Palestine and Israel, as well as Ukraine and Russia. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has already proven its importance in the international arena by bringing together the foreign ministers of warring Ukraine and Russia in front of the world for the first time.

Moreover, reflecting the message of the forum, the concept “Think Together, Act Together” brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state and government, 80 ministers and 39 representatives of international organizations in Antalya. Almost 40% of the states in the world were represented at a high level during the forum.