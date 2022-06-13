Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed bilateral and regional issues with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blazczak in a phone call on Monday.
The two ministers touched upon bilateral and regional defense and security issues, as well as cooperation in the defense industry sector, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.
Poland's purchase of Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) earlier in 2021 marked the first time a NATO or European Union member state acquired drones from Turkey.
Polish President Andrzej Duda had previously described Turkey as Warsaw's "strongest ally" in its region, saying he believes that the two countries can fend off outside threats from within NATO's framework.
