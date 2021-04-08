Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with his British counterpart Ben Wallace in London on Thursday.
Wallace welcomed the visiting Turkish minister at the Horse Guards building in Embankment before Akar inspected troops.
Wallace and Akar, later on, walked to the Defense Ministry offices to hold bilateral talks.
The ministers are expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional issues, and cooperation in defense industries.
