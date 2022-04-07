Defense Minister Hulusi Akar highlighted the importance of an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and ensuring peace in the Black Sea region in a meeting with his Bulgarian, Polish, Romanian, Ukrainian and Georgian counterparts on Thursday.

Akar attended a videoconference meeting with Bulgarian minister Dragomir Zakov, Polish minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Romanian minister Vasile Dincu, Ukrainian minister Oleksii Reznikov and Georgian minister Juansher Burchuladze initiated by Turkey.

Noting that he had a productive meeting with his counterparts, Akar said they exchanged views on regional defense and security issues and highlighted the urgency of reaching a cease-fire in Ukraine to help a diplomatic solution and safely evacuate civilians.

Akar also noted that they reiterated their agreement on preserving peace and stability in the Black Sea region, including the fight against stray naval mines.

On Wednesday, Turkish forces safely defused another stray naval mine floating off the Black Sea coast, threatening safety at sea.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in late March, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams defused stray mines around their waters. Maritime officials say the risk of coming across floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route is adding to perils for merchant ships sailing in the region, and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has met with international outrage, with the European Union, United States, and the United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.