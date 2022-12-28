Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmud Abbas in Moscow for the first time in 11 years.

Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan headed to Russia's capital Moscow for discussions on Wednesday. Syrian and Russian intelligence chiefs also attended the meeting, the Defense Ministry said.

Turkish, Russian, Syrian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the region, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Akar and Fidan's delegation departed from the Esenboğa Airport in Ankara early Wednesday.

No further information was provided about the issues that were discussed in the meeting.

Turkish officials frequently say that Ankara is determined to continue to push for a diplomatic solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war wages on.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.