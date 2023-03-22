Defense Minister Hulusi Akar highlighted the importance of the uninterrupted transfer of Ukrainian grain as part of the groundbreaking Black Sea deal as he welcomed its extension in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.

Akar told Shoigu that Türkiye would continue to contribute to regional peace and humanitarian assistance, as he praised the deal for helping alleviate the global food crisis.

Regarding northern Syria, Akar said Türkiye’s only goal is to ensure the protection of its borders and citizens through its counterterrorism fight.

He also noted that the talks initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will significantly contribute to stability and peace in Syria.

Akar also thanked Shoigu for Russia’s solidarity and support during the Feb. 6 earthquakes, which killed over 50,000 people in Türkiye’s southeast.