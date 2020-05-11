Albanian President Ilir Meta on Monday approved a deal that was signed with Turkey, ensuring cooperation between the two countries' militaries.

"The deal reflects the Turkish Republic's will to support stable ties with the Albanian Republic through direct contribution to the country's armed forces," the statement from the Albanian presidency said on the issue.

Previously, on April 23, the Albanian parliament ratified the deal that ensures not only military cooperation but also financial support. The bill of the deal will enter into force 15 days after it is published in the Official Gazette.

The cooperation deal also covers the principles of the financial aid that is being planned to be delivered in a couple of years, as well as the purchase of military services and goods from Turkey, preferably from local firms.

The deal was signed on Nov. 11 in the Albanian capital Tiran by the two countries' defense ministers. Apart from this, in February 2020, a defense cooperation deal was made between the Turkish and Albanian defense ministries.