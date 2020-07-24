Albania's parliament on Thursday approved the implementation of a protocol for a military cooperation agreement with Turkey.

The agreement in question was passed by 105 yes and four no votes, with four abstentions.

According to the Albanian Council of Ministers, the cooperation agreement aims to determine the principles of financial assistance for Albania to buy products that are 100% indigenously made in Turkey and services for military purposes.

In a speech before the vote, Elona Gjebrea, a lawmaker, said the Albanian parliament had approved 26 military agreements and protocols with Turkey since 1998.

"Our country's strategic partner Turkey has consistently supported Albania in a variety of fields, including military logistics, in line with the defense and national security program," Gjebrea said.

"We thank the Turkish side that has not left us alone in difficult situations, including when the earthquake hit our country. I hope that this support will not only help the modernization of the armed forces but also our response to civilian emergencies," she added.