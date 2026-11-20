A workshop examining the role of civil society in international affairs, cooperation opportunities and civil diplomacy under "Century of Türkiye" vision was held in Syria's Aleppo, organized by the Anadolu Federation.

The event, held at a hotel on Friday, was attended by Türkiye's Consul General in Aleppo Muammer Hakan Cengiz, Aleppo Deputy Governor Mohammed Manafi, Syrian lawmakers and representatives of civil society organizations.

Anadolu Federation President Turgay Aldemir told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Türkiye would continue supporting Syria's reconstruction and development following the end of the war.

"The war is over, but we stand with Syria in its development, ideas, culture, intellectual life and economy," Aldemir said.

He said Türkiye was playing an active role in addressing regional challenges, including efforts to end terrorism and support Syria's territorial unity.

Aldemir added that the federation aimed to provide an intellectual platform to contribute to regional developments, citing Türkiye's involvement in a range of issues, from Azerbaijan-Armenia relations to Somalia, Qatar and the Balkans.

He said Turkish civil society organizations had undertaken important work in Syria throughout different stages of the conflict and would continue cooperating with Syrians during the country's reconstruction.

Syrian civil society activist Ahmed Hallak highlighted the importance of expanding civil society's role from addressing local needs to engaging in civil diplomacy.

He said the workshop discussed how civil society organizations could move beyond their partnership and oversight roles to become more influential in international decision-making processes.

Hallak also stressed the importance of strengthening international relations between civil society organizations and building common ground among communities.

He said civil society should help shape international policies and relations rather than simply contribute to implementing decisions made by others.

Nadine Agha al-Kalaji, a mechanical engineer and artificial intelligence instructor at Aleppo University, said Syria had fallen behind in technological development during 15 years of isolation, highlighting the need to address gaps in young people's knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the workshop, Kalaji emphasized the importance of sharing international experience and expanding the contribution of civil society organizations to education.

"While the world is advancing rapidly in technology, Syrians have unfortunately fallen behind. The gap in knowledge and skills among our young people is considerable," she said.

She described the workshop as an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other countries, stressing that young people would be central to rebuilding Syria.

"To rebuild our country, we must benefit from the experience of our friends," she added.