The Algerian Embassy in the Turkish capital celebrated the 68th anniversary of the Nov. 1 revolution on Tuesday. This revolution marked the beginning of the Algerian War of Independence in 1954.

"On this day, the national liberation front proclaimed the revolution and issued an appeal to the Algerian people calling on them to take up arms and regain their freedom and dignity and restore the sovereignty of the Algerian state," Ambassador Sofiane Mimouni said in his speech at the reception in Ankara.

Among the senior officials who attended the event were Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Orhan Atalay, chairperson of the Turkish-Algerian Interparliamentary Friendship Group, and Volkan Bozkır, former president of the U.N. General Assembly.

Akar also spoke at the gathering, which began with the two countries' national anthems, to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the independence of Algeria, which he hailed as Türkiye's brother and strategic partner.

According to Akar, cooperation between Türkiye and Algeria benefits not just the two nations' armed forces, but also regional peace.

He said that cooperation between Algeria and Türkiye on defense and security, the defense industry, and military education continues, stressing the two countries' deep-rooted ties and shared history and culture.

Türkiye and Algeria in May signed multiple new agreements to further develop their bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation, with a particular focus on the defense industry.

The bilateral agreements were signed in various areas, from mining and the environment to education to culture.