Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on Sunday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev dismissed disruption to ties between two countries and said they valued bonds between two countries and “nobody can disrupt our brotherhood.”

“We won’t forget your support, support of Turkish nation at 2nd Karabakh War,” Aliyev told as he turned to Erdoğan during the news conference.

Erdoğan said at the news conference that those seeking to weaken the brotherhood between two countries and nations would fail to achieve what they wanted.

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