The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents spoke on the phone Friday to mark the sixth anniversary of the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, according to an official statement.

Commemorating those killed and injured, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the resistance that night against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was a great example of heroism, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his part, thanked Aliyev for his "sensitivity" on the matter, added the statement.

Erdoğan underlined that Turkey and Azerbaijan stand united in true solidarity with each other in both good times and bad.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.