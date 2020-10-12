Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that although not knowing when would the talks with Armenia begin, he wants Turkey to participate in the talks as well.

Aliyev said the Minsk group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, was biased, and that Turkey, which he described as a global power due to its involvment Syria, Libya and other international conflicts, must be involved in the solution process.

"Turkey is also a member of the Minsk group, why shouldn't it be among the co-chairs? Even if many Western countries do not want to accept it, Turkey's word is big, it's fully independent," he said.

The cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia could not survive even for a full day, as Yerevan launched an attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja on Sunday. Taking place in less than 24 hours from the inking of the declared cease-fire, Armenian missiles hit civilian settlements in Ganja, where the search and rescue work continues among the wreckage.

As a result of all these attacks, Azerbaijan's public chief prosecutor's office announced on Monday that 41 civilians killed while 207 others have been injured. 1,185 houses, 148 civilian facilitates and 57 apartments have also been unusable during the attacks.