The allowing of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden is an insult to millions of people, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

“To allow this to happen under the pretext of freedom of expression is a clear insult to billions. But we should not be discouraged by these unpleasant images,” Fidan said at the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

His words came after a man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque last week on the first day of the Muslim Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holidays. The act angered Türkiye whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the NATO military alliance and several Muslim-majority countries which condemned the move.

Fidan had previously criticized the fact that the act was allowed by Swedish authorities while the perpetrator was under police protection while burning the holy book.

The incident could pose a serious problem for Sweden’s NATO membership application, which they submitted more than a year ago and has been held up partly because of similar incidents in the past.

Pointing out that the hatred toward Muslims, people of African and Asian origin, Jewish people and immigrants has reached an unprecedented level today, Fidan said that the attacks against Islam, especially in Europe, have almost become an epidemic.

He added that Türkiye would actively follow issues ranging from terrorism, armed conflict to climate change and racism in the new period.

Fidan praised the Non-Aligned Movement for targeting sustainable peace and development as well as a fairer world.

Türkiye closely follows the developments within the Non-Aligned Movement and participates in the high-level meetings of the movement as a guest country since 2006.

Fidan further indicated that Türkiye would continue its efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

“We have been working for a just peace through diplomatic negotiations since the beginning of the war. Türkiye was able to facilitate the discussion of all important issues. Most importantly, through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we have prevented a global food crisis by bringing together Ukraine, Russia and the U.N.," he underlined.

Türkiye is determined to sustain this initiative, Fidan continued.

"We keep the peaceful resolution of conflicts high on our agenda by leading initiatives such as mediation for peace. Türkiye firmly believes that effective multilateralism is the key to addressing global injustices."

Turkish mediation proved vital in facilitating the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to reopen certain Ukrainian ports to release grain that had been stuck for months owing to the ongoing conflict. This development has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a mediator role by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul last year. Türkiye also hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya the same year.