The Turkish capital, Ankara, has boosted its global visibility by hosting a historic NATO summit with historic success, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, the president lauded the organization of the recent summit, recalling that all necessary measures were taken, from security to transport.

He also said that all leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, responded positively by attending the summit.

"Ankara has increased its international visibility more than ever before by hosting a historic summit with a historic success," he said of the July 7-8 summit.