Qatar's government said Sunday that former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who ruled the Gulf state from 1995 to 2013 and transformed it into a global power, has died at age 74.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," read a statement published by the emir's office on social media.

The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.

Sheikh Hamad took power from his father in June 1995. He inherited a small, largely marginal emirate with nearly empty coffers and transformed it into a major player on the regional and international stage.

Within a few years, he laid the foundations for Qatar's rapid development. Although the country is only about one-third the size of Belgium, it possesses one of the world's largest natural gas reserves.

Thanks to investments and international partnerships, the emirate became a leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas.

It also rose to become one of the wealthiest countries on the planet in terms of GDP per capita. Qatar's population under Sheikh Hamad's rule numbered barely 2 million, the majority of them foreign nationals.

During his time in office, Al Jazeera was launched in 1996, following a decree issued by the emir, with the international broadcaster becoming one of the most influential media outlets in the region.

The Qatar Investment Authority was established with the aim of investing billions of dollars, particularly abroad, in companies including German automaker Volkswagen, London's luxury department store Harrods and French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Sheikh Hamad was still emir when Qatar was awarded the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Also under his reign, Qatar began paying hundreds of millions of dollars to the Gaza Strip, notably funding road projects along the coast. A hospital in Gaza City bears his name.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad surprised many by voluntarily abdicating in favor of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a first in the recent history of the Arab world.

Qatar is one of the smallest Arab states with a population of around 3 million, most of whom are foreign workers.

The country was a British protectorate for 55 years until 1971. It has been ruled by a monarchy, the Al Thani family, since the mid-19th century.