The Foreign Ministry condemned Sweden for authorizing a provocative demonstration targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Stockholm on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said it condemns "in strongest terms" the "despicable act" targeting President Erdoğan near Türkiye's embassy in Stockholm.

The ministry noted that the Turkish community expects Sweden to prevent "systematic" provocations against elected Turkish officials and the propaganda activities of terrorist groups.

Earlier this month, terrorist PKK sympathizers held a similar demonstration in front of the Swedish Parliament, burning a so-called effigy of Erdoğan.

Last month, supporters of the terrorist group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdoğan at an LGBT rally held in Stockholm. The provocative stunt was staged during the Stockholm Pride Parade event, which was also attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

In January, terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure of Erdoğan in effigy by the feet on a pole in front of the building, and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., U.K., and EU, which includes Sweden – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The provocation comes as Sweden expects Ankara to approve its NATO membership bid and claims to take into consideration Türkiye's legitimate security concerns about the PKK, which poses an imminent threat. The Turkish Parliament will have the final say on Sweden's NATO membership bid when it returns from a recess next month.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments not to provide shelter to terrorists and supporters of terrorists, and not to greenlight their actions.

Stockholm reassured Türkiye that it would not support terrorist organizations, including the PKK, its Syrian affiliate YPG or the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), in the aftermath of its NATO membership and that a new bilateral security mechanism will be created between Ankara and Stockholm. NATO will also establish a Special Coordinator on Counterterrorism for the first time in the bloc's history.